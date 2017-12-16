Eat Pie & Pedal

Colectivo Coffee - State St. 583 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Do you like biking?  How about pie?  Well you are in luck!  We will pedal around Lake Mendota to celebrate this festive time of togetherness through pedaling and pies! We will be riding as a group toting pies and festive holiday beverages. Only requirement is to bring a pie or a drink to share! Spending money is nice too.  Avg. pace: 10-12 mph. No cost to participate.  Everyone is welcome to attend.

Starts at Colectivo on lower State St. (10:30 a.m.) Finishes at Madison Tap at approx. 4 pm)

Bicycle Benefits is longstanding initiative in Madison which encourages and works to inspire everyday bike riding.

