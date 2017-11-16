press release: The second Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World is an annual celebration of Italian gastronomy abroad. This year the focus is on quality, sustainability, culture, food security, right to food, education, identity, territory, and biodiversity. A series of events will take pace around the world: lectures, meetings with chefs, food and wine tastings, cooking classes, screening of films and documentaries. On 11/16-18, there will be events to celebrate the second Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World on campus and in Madison.

11/16, 4:00 pm, Pyle Center : Public Lecture by Food Historian Massimo Montanari : "Eating Italy: A History of Italian Food and Identity". Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Center for European Studies, the Department of French and Italian, the Food Studies Network Borghesi-Mellon Workshop, the Italian Cultural Institute-Chicago.

11/16, 2:00-3:00 pm, Slow Food UW, The Crossing, 1127 University Avenue

Demonstration of pasta making with teacher-chef Marietta from Casa Artusi (Italy). Free and open to UW-Madison students. Email: gmeneche@wisc.edu

Sponsored by the Center for European Studies, the Department of French and Italian, the Food Studies Network Borghesi-Mellon Workshop, the Italian Cultural Institute-Chicago, Regione Emilia-Romagna Assemblea Legislativa.

11/18, 12:00-2:00 pm, Osteria Papavero: Demonstration of pasta making with teacher-chef Marietta from Casa Artusi (Italy). Tasting of dishes from the region Emilia-Romagna prepared by chef Francesco Mangano. Presentation on Pellegrino Artusi's Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well (1891) by Prof. Grazia Menechella (UW-Madison). $19 for tasting menu prepared by chef Mangano. Call for reservations: 608 255-8376.

Sponsored by the Center for European Studies, the Department of French and Italian, the Food Studies Network Borghesi-Mellon Workshop, the Italian Cultural Institute-Chicago, Regione Emilia-Romagna Assemblea Legislativa.