press release: Eating Smart-Being Active offers research-based information about nutrition, food safety and spending your food dollars wisely. It is a FREE program provided by the University of Wisconsin Extension Food WIse. Lessons focus on simple messages related to food and nutrition and give participants a chance to apply new information through interactive activities. Participation in this class requires households to have children/grandchildren 18 years of age and under. Food will be made for sample tasting at each class!

Weekly on Wednesdays 5/23 - 6/27, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM