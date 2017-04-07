Eating Well for Healthy Energy & Sleep

press release: Feeling sluggish or having trouble falling or staying asleep? Please join Dr. Ruddy to learn how to safely and effectively use a healthy diet and natural medicine to improve your sleep and increase your energy levels.

Ruddy, ND is a national board-certified Naturopathic Doctor. His clinical areas of focus include mood/affective disorders, metabolic and digestive health, cardiovascular health, hormonal balancing, rheumatologic and other autoimmune conditions, as well as various chronic health issues such as hypertension, anxiety, insomnia, migraine and chronic fatigue. Dr. Ruddy believes that self-empowerment is key in ensuring the best possible health outcome in each individual, and that every therapeutic modality offered to his patients has to entail the basic tenets of Naturopathic Medicine: Stimulating the healing power of Nature, Addressing the underlying Cause, Treating the Whole person, Doctor as Teacher, and Prevention as the best possible Cure.