EatStreet: From Badger Dorm Room to Online Dining Dominance

SMALL BIZ: In 2010, Matt Howard and his co-founders launched a small business built on a simple objective: to make online food ordering as simple as possible for hungry college students. Fast forward seven years. Madison-based EatStreet is one of the largest online food ordering and delivery companies in the U.S. Join Howard as he discusses how he built EatStreet into a national player in online food ordering and delivery, including how he raised more than $40 million in venture funding and expanded EatStreet to more than 1,000 employees.