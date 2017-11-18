The Echelon Quartet

press release: Grace Presents is back with an exciting new season! The first concert of the series is coming up on NOVEMBER 18 at NOON. All concerts are free for the community.

We are happy to announce the hiring of Yanzel Rivera as our new concert coordinator. Ms. Rivera, a native of Puerto Rico and a UW doctoral candidate, currently serves as the program assistant for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra. This past summer she created and organized ‘Summer Serenades,’ the first classical music concert series at the Union Terrace.

For the 17/18 season Grace Presents will offer a kaleidoscope of musical genres, through thematically inspired concerts. All concerts are on Saturdays and start at NOON, unless otherwise indicated.