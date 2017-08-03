6 pm, 8/3, Comedy Club on State. $25. 608-256-0099.

press release: Eddie Ifft has been called one of the most underrated comics in America by The Onion and has proudly told jokes around the world to sold-out crowds in over 15 countries. Eddie is the host of one of the most successful podcasts in the comedy world called “Talkin' Sh*t”. In 2014, his Kickstarter campaign to fund “The Bingle Bus” a mobile podcasting studio exceeded his fundraising goal and raised over $60,000! He is currently working on launching his new podcast “The Bingle Show, with Eddie Ifft” and taking it on tour across the country on the “Bingle All The Way Tour.”

He has been seen as a guest star on “Legit” on the FX network. His latest DVD is the follow up to his critically acclaimed DVD "Live From Australia." That DVD was filmed in front of a sold out audience at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. He has also released his own 30-minute special for Comedy Central and made numerous TV appearances on shows such as Gotham Comedy Live, Showtime's the Green Room with Paul Provenza, Showtime's Tommy Chong 420 Show, E!'s Chelsea Lately, NBC's Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, BET’s Comic View, NBC’s Late Friday Night, VH1's Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Comic’s Unleashed.. Eddie’s popularity has spanned to Australia, where he sells out shows at the Adelaide Fringe Festival and has appeared on numerous TV shows, including Rove, Thank God You're Here, The Footy Show and Good News Week. Eddie has also worked as the host of Shark Week, spent a season as the ABC College Football Guy, earned a job as 'man-on-the-street' on the Queen Latifah Show, hosted a pilot called Strap-On for Comedy Central, and co-hosted a sports radio show on New York’s legendary WNEW.