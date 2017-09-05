press release: The Edgewood Chorale is welcoming new members, our Autumn season starts on September 5th! The Chorale offers Edgewood students and Madison-area singers the opportunity to perform larger choral works in collaboration with the Edgewood Chamber Orchestra. Open to any interested singer, no audition is required and music is provided.

Tues days, 7:00 – 8:45pm, Predolin Hall Auditorium (Rm 112), Edgewood College

Contact: Sergei Pavlov , Director at spavlov@edgewood.edu