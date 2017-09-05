Edgewood Chorale

Edgewood College-Predolin Humanities Center, Anderson Auditorium 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: The Edgewood Chorale is welcoming new members, our Autumn season starts on September 5th!  The Chorale offers Edgewood students and Madison-area singers the opportunity to perform larger choral works in collaboration with the Edgewood Chamber Orchestra. Open to any interested singer, no audition is required and music is provided.

Tues days, 7:00 – 8:45pm, Predolin Hall Auditorium (Rm 112), Edgewood College  

Contact: Sergei Pavlov , Director at spavlov@edgewood.edu

Edgewood College-Predolin Humanities Center, Anderson Auditorium 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
