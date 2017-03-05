Edgewood College Chorale, Chamber Singers, Women's Choir, Guitar Ensemble

Edgewood College-St. Joseph Chapel 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: This special event features a fine arts collaboration that includes the Chorale, Chamber Singers, Women's Choir, Guitar Ensemble, and digital visualization by Isabel Rafferty, O.P. of the Art Department.

Pope Francis’s 2015 Laudato Si’ is the first encyclical devoted entirely to the environment and related social justice issues. It addresses urgent challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation, and the need to care for our common home.

The concert is an invitation to delve into the deep spirituality of the arts as a way to reflect on ways in which we can preserve our world.

Tickets are $10, and proceeds support the Edward Walters Music Scholarship Fund.

Edgewood College-St. Joseph Chapel 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

608-663-2333

