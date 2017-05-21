Edgewood College Commencement

press release: Edgewood College will honor more than three hundred candidates for both undergraduate and graduate degrees at the May 2017 Commencement Ceremony.

Graduating senior Yesenia Villalpando-Torres will address the graduates. Ms. Villalpando-Torres will graduate magna cum laude with a major in sociology.

The Commencement Ceremony will be available live via webstream on www.edgewood.edu on Sunday, May 21, 2017 beginning at 2:00 pm CST.