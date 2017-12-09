press release: Shop for locally produced holiday treats and gifts at FEED Kitchens' Edible Holiday Bazaar. Food Entrepreneurs working out of FEED Kitchens will be selling their products and services for your meals and gift giving. Sample and purchase products as well as meet the makers who are changing our local food system. Products include bakery, sauces, jams, spice mixes and meal starters along with fruit carving and catering services.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017,10:00 am - 1:00 pm. Event is free and open to the public.