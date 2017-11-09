RSVP for Edible Startup Summit

press release: Registration is under way for the 2017 Edible Summit, a two-day training program offering comprehensive and interactive information on what it takes to develop a local food business. Co-hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's Ag and Food Center and Dane County UW-Extension, the summit will be held Nov. 17-18 at the American Family Center in Madison.

Summit attendees will hear from successful food entrepreneurs and business development experts, connect with government and non-profit resources, learn from panel, keynote and small group discussions, and engage in discussion and networking designed to help grow a food business. The summit is appropriate for entrepreneurs who are just getting started, for those who are growing, and for those who are diversifying.

Confirmed speakers/presenters include: Peter Robertson, RPs Pasta; Gail Ambrosius, Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier; Gage Mitchell, Modern Species; and Matt Stoner Fehsenfeld, from Quince and Apple.

“Past attendees have been impressed with what amounts to a very comprehensive education on what it takes to develop a local food business,” said Kietra Olson, DATCP local foods program manager. “Whether you’re just getting started with your business, or ready to take it to the next level, the Edible Startup Summit can be a great source of information.”

The registration fee is $50 for one day; $75 for both days. Registration closes Thursday, Nov. 9. To register, or to learn more about the summit, visit http://www.ediblestartup.com/