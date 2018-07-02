"Bhutan: Prayer Flags Everywhere," through 8/31.

press release: "Bhutan is an amazing place of color and motion. It is a small nation bordering India, to which it is very close, and China, which it fears. There is a reason it is often called the lost country. It had no national currency, telephones, schools or hospitals before the 1960s. They have been very careful about tourism in a conscious effort to maintain their identity. The 4th king, whose birthday was celebrated while I was there, is moving the country away from absolute power toward democracy. They really do have a "Gross National Happiness” survery. The British were unaware of the country until 1772 when the throne of what is now W. Bengal appealed to the East India Company to get the Bhutanese out of their kingdom." - Edie Swift