press release: Author and journalist Edward McClelland returns to the library to discuss his latest book, Folk Tales and Legends of the Middle West.

Joining Ted is guitarist/fiddler Mareva Lindo of Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music, who will be performing some of the folk songs discussed in the book.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event, and the evening will conclude with a book signing.

Edward McClelland is a veteran political journalist working out of Chicago. In 2000 he met a young Barack Obama during the latter's failed campaign for Congress, and his coverage of that race became the basis for Young Mr. Obama: Chicago and the Making of a Black President. His other books include How to Speak Midwestern and The Third Coast: Sailors, Strippers, Fishermen, Folksingers, Long-Haired Ojibway Painters and God-Save-the-Queen Monarchists of the Great Lakes. Ted’s writing has also appeared in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Columbia Journalism Review, Salon, and Slate.

Chicago native Mareva Lindo is a troubadour and lifelong collector of folk music. Raised playing music with her family, she was steeped in sea songs early on via the shanty singers of the Heritage Boat Club at Montrose Harbor. A student of master country blues guitarist Chris Walz, she’s also known for her fingerstyle blues and unusual voice. As producer of The Archives Podcast at the Old Town School of Folk Music, she documents the stories behind rare archival recordings from their Resource Center.

About the book:

Joe Magarac, the Pittsburgh steelworker who was born inside an ore mountain and squeezed out rails between his fingers. Hiawatha, the man-god who conquered the King of Fish and founded the Iroquois Nation. Coyote, the trickster of the Great Plains. Paul Bunyan, the North Woods lumberjack whose giant footsteps became Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. America’s first superheroes lived in the Midwest and you’ll meet them all in Folktales and Legends of the Middle West by Edward McClelland, the author of the bestselling How To Speak Midwestern. You’ll also learn the shanteys of the Great Lakes sailors and the spirituals of the slaves following the North Star across the Ohio River. A book that will appeal to adults and children alike, it’s both a history of the Midwest, as told through its folklore and music, and an introduction to the region’s larger-than-life legends.