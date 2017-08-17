Edward the Fourth

press release: This lesser-known work by Shakespeare contemporary Thomas Heywood is a lesser-known gem, rarely performed over the past 200 years. It's the story of one of England's lustiest kings, Edward IV, and the latter days of his reign. Specifically, the awkward love triangle that emerges between Edward, his mistress Jane Shore, and her husband Matthew Shore, who runs off to become a pirate. It's an Elizabethan soap opera, making its Madison premiere with a staged reading at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Free and open to the public.