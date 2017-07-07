EdZOOCation
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release:
Ed-ZOO-Cation: A Visit from the Henry Vilas Zoo
(A Free Family Event. All ages are welcome; recommended for Grades 2-6)
Friday, July 7, 2pm
Learn amazing new facts and take a closer look at some of the animals from the Henry Vilas Zoo.Registration is not required. Funded by the Friends of the Middleton Public Library.
