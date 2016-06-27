Effect of Marital Traditions on Female Economic Outcomes: the Case of Bridal Kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan

press release: We welcome you to the 2016 CESSI Summer Lecture Series! All lectures are free and open to the public and will be held on Tuesdays at 4pm in 1651 Humanities.

Dana Bazarkulova will analyze the effect of local marital traditions practiced in Central Asia on female labor, education outcomes, and wellbeing. The marital traditions in Central Asia take forms of marriage arrangement and bridal kidnapping. Bride kidnapping is a process of abducting a woman for marriage. It takes various forms from elopement to non-consensual violent abduction. Although all forms of bride kidnapping are illegal, the bride kidnapping tradition continues to be widespread in Kyrgyzstan. Dana Bazarkulova expects adverse consequences of this type of marriage on economics outcomes and self-assessed well-being of women due to poor marriage quality and lower probability of completing post-secondary education.

About the Speaker: Dana Bazarkulova is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Economics at Nazarbayev University, Astana, Kazakhstan. Dana completed her PhD at University of Manitoba in 2014. Most of her work explores the field of labour and family economics. She has continuing research interests in the areas of work-family relationships, family resource allocation, time use, female labor supply, and wellbeing.