Effigy Mounds Tour

press release: Sun, Oct 22, 1 pm - 3 pm, Yahara Heights Park, Catfish Ct entrance

Free

See and learn about the effigy mounds at Yahara Heights County Park bordering Cherokee Marsh.

Leading the walk will be Bob Birmingham, former state of Wisconsin Archaeologist and author of the book, Indian Mounds of the Four Lakes Region. On the way to the mounds, we'll walk through restored prairie with guide Master Naturalist Alex Singer, one of the volunteers who helped restore the prairie.

Directions: heading north from Madison on HWY 113/Northport Dr., 1/3 mile past HWY M, turn right on River Rd., then immediate right onto Catfish Ct. Just after the farm fields on the left, you will see a trailhead sign and small parking area, which is where we will meet.

The address for navigating is Catfish Ct, Waunakee, WI 53597.

Questions? Contact Jan at janaxelson@gmail.com or (608) 215-0426.

Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh

http://cherokeemarsh.org/