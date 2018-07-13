press release:

EIGHTH GRADE

USA | 2018 | DCP | 94 min.

Director: Bo Burnham; Cast: Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson

Terminally uncool 13 year-old Kayla has just one week left to go in middle school, if she can make it out without dying of embarrassment. An empathetic comedy about growing up in the age of the internet, Bo Burnham's feature debut was one of the most buzzed-about movies at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.