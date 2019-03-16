press release: Honesty, confidence, and respect permeate Eilen Jewell’s music, dating back to her self-released Boundary County album in 2006. Since then, the Boise native has recorded five studio albums, with 2015’s Sundown Over Ghost Town presenting a masterful culmination of her work to date. Rich with cinematic visions, elegant sweet and smoky vocals, and hauntingly autobiographical songs, the record is a poignant, flavorful reflection of the artist’s return to Boise after nearly a decade in the Northeast.

As hard as it is to categorize Jewell’s music—terms like alt-country, roots-rock, country-noir, and Americana get used a lot—it’s even harder not to become thoroughly enraptured by the singer/songwriter’s powerful versatility and musical stories and images. As an NPR commentator declared, “She’s got a sweet and clear voice with a killer instinct lurking beneath the shiny surface.”