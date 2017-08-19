press release: Our neighborhood's first annual Eken Park Festival will take place August 19, from 12:00pm-8:00pm.

This free, family-friendly festival will feature incredible musical talent from a wide range of genres, delicious local cuisine and beer, fabulous raffle prizes, and much more!

The festival will take place on the 700 block of Mayer Avenue located next to the Tip Top Tavern as well as the just opened Ogden’s North Street Diner and new cabaret bar—easily accessible via public transportation (bus lines 4, 27, 29, 56, and 57) or by bicycle (the Starkweather Creek Path or Demetral Park Trail).

Music Lineup:

Don't Mess with Cupid (Cowboy Winter as Otis Reding Tribute)

Hirt Alpert

RamBunxious

Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars

Sexy Ester