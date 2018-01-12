El Día de los Tres Reyes

press release: This traditional “3 Kings’ Day” celebration is a community favorite. Held at Centro for more than 400 children and their families in early January, the event is one that many of our community members and their children look forward to all year. As part of the festivities we give out gifts to the children (ages 12 & under), hold a raffle, and provide traditional pastries, coffee and hot chocolate to our families.

More information about the event can also be found at: http://www.micentro.org/los-3-reyes.html.