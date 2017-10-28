El Donk (CD release), Queenager

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Madison cult/band El Donk releases three(!) new studio albums at a jam-packed live show, marking the band's new legal status after 21 years of musical dementedness.  The party features live music from El Donk and Queenager, plus Halloween-related mayhem with the Bordello of Horror. 

Doors open at 8:30 pm at the Art-In art gallery on East Washington in Madison.

El Donk will perform songs from its new albums:

It Takes A Compound To Raise A Child 

Trivial Pursuit Of The Unknown

Smarter Phones, Dumber People 

But that's not all! Wisconsin's 57 tv's "Bordello of Horror" will give the party a Halloween feel and MC the event, and electronica artiste Queenager will close out the evening.

Plus: some free beer from Parched Eagle (while supplies last), the return of the Freedom Cages (dance at your own risk), and an old-fashioned country cakewalk (yum!)! 

ABOUT EL DONK: El Donk is a cult and band based in Madison, Wisconsin. They perform anthems and praises at the feet of the vast graven image of their pagan idol, the Golden Donkey of Love.

