Elections, Protest and Trust in Government: A Natural Experiment from Russia

press release:

Speaker: Timothy Frye, the Marshall D. Shulman Professor and Chair of the Political Science Department at Columbia University.

When: Thursday, January 19, 4pm

(Refreshments starting at 3:45)

Where: Room 206, Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

Sponsored by CREECA and the Comparative Politics Colloquium, Department of Political Science

About the talk: How do flawed elections and post-election protest shape political attitudes? Taking advantage of the largely exogenous variation in the timing of a survey conducted in Moscow, we examine the short-term impact of the parliamentary election of December 4th—and the large protest of December 10th—on trust in the Russian government. The fraud-marred parliamentary election had little effect on attitudes toward government, perhaps because allegations of vote improprieties were not new information. In contrast, the large protest of December 10th increased trust in government. Heightened trust arises largely from non-supporters of the ruling party updating their beliefs rather than from social desirability bias, a perceived improvement in government performance, or a “halo” effect. This finding is consistent with the view that autocrats can increase trust in government by unexpectedly allowing protest without repression. It also suggests that when evaluating trust in government citizens may cue not off the content of the protest, but off the holding of the protest itself.

About the Speaker: Timothy Frye is the Marshall D. Shulman Professor and Chair of the Political Science Department at Columbia University. His new book Property Rights and Property Wrongs: How Power, Institutions, and Norms Shape Economic Conflict in Russia will be published in May 2017. He co-directs the International Center for the Study of Institutions and Development (ICSID) at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow and is the Editor of Post-Soviet Affairs. He holds an MIA and Ph.D. from Columbia University and B.A. from Middlebury College.