Electric Bicycle Ride
Machinery Row Bicycles 601 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Machinery Row Bicycles is hosting monthly e-bike rides from our shop! Join us for our kickoff electric bike ride this Saturday, May 12. We'll meet inside Machinery Row Bicycles at 9:30AM and ride by 10. The route will be approximately 20 miles long, starting and ending at the shop. Bring snacks and repair essentials.
Info
Machinery Row Bicycles 601 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Recreation