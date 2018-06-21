Electric Vehicles 101/Kick the Tires

press release:Learn about the basics of electric vehicles, their costs and benefits, types, where and how to charge them, and available incentives and programs. Get connected to MGE resources that can make buying, owning and charging your EV easier. See EVs on display--from hatchbacks to luxury sedans, crossovers to minivans--and talk with the owners about their EV experience. Come with your questions; leave with a better understanding of what it would mean to own and operate an electric vehicle! If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Rebecca.swanson@fitchburgwi.gov or the library’s reference desk phone 608-729-1763.