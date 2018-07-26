Electric Vehicles 101
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Questions about Electric Vehicles (EV)? MG&E can help! Learn the basics of EVs. Hear about resources to make buying, owning and charging EVs easier. EVs will be on display, and you can talk to EV owners about their experiences. Come with questions and leave with an understanding about what it means to own an EV.
Info
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests