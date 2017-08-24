Electric Vehicles 101

press release:

Get a close look at Madison Gas and Electric’s 2017 Chevy Bolt with David Benforado, MGE community services manager on Thursday, August 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Verona Public Library. Named 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year, the Bolt is a small all-electric vehicle with an EPA-estimated range of 238 miles per full charge. Join Benforado for a short presentation inside the library before moving outside to inspect the car in the parking lot.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.