Ellen Schwenn

press release:

Each piece of jewelry is one of a kind, and is created by combining 3 layers of fusible glass. The base layer is usually a solid color; the middle layer consists of more cut glass, clear or opaque, dichroic glass (jewel-like, brilliant glass); and the top layer is a clear piece of glass which “caps” the entire piece and gives it brilliance and shine.

After cutting and assembling the glass, I put the layered piece in a kiln and fire it to a temperature of 1700°F. I usually do a full fuse, which means the glass entirely melts in to each other and the top is seamless. The glass is then annealed, which is a process of heating and then slowly cooling in order to strengthen the glass.