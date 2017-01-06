Ellie Schatz & Donna Parker

Local author Ellie Schatz and local illustrator Donna Parker join us to share their new book, Color Me Purple, a fictionalized story of real kids from Wisconsin. Based on the theory of multiple intelligences by Dr. Howard Gardner of Harvard University, the story presents 8 children between the ages of 7 and 18, from 8 different ethnic backgrounds, who are smart in 8 different ways. Join the author and illustrator for selected readings, and activities to help children discover their own colors, as well as an opportunity to buy the book!