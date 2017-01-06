Ellie Schatz & Donna Parker

Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

Local author Ellie Schatz and local illustrator Donna Parker join us to share their new book, Color Me Purple, a fictionalized story of real kids from Wisconsin. Based on the theory of multiple intelligences by Dr. Howard Gardner of Harvard University, the story presents 8 children between the ages of 7 and 18, from 8 different ethnic backgrounds, who are smart in 8 different ways. Join the author and illustrator for selected readings, and activities to help children discover their own colors, as well as an opportunity to buy the book!

Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map

608-824-1780

