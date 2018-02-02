press release: WUD Music Presents

~ELYSIA CRAMPTON~

FREE SHOW

Friday 2/2 at 9pm @ Der Rathskeller

Elysia Crampton is a transgender Aymara musician and poet. Her work takes heavy detail in bringing light to Aymara survival, queerness and its historic roots in Aymara history,

naturalist themes, and utilization of samples and arrangements from varying sources.

Her music has been described as “a surrealist, politically charged mix of jarring samples and influences ranging from cumbia to Southern rap/crunk to classical music” by AllMusic.

Elysia’s debut record, American Drift, was released in 2015 to critical acclaim. Her sophomore release, Elysia Crampton presents Demon City, released in 2016, was equally well-recieved by critics, and includes collaborations with fellow artists Chino Amobi, Lexxi, Why Be, & Rabit.

https://soundcloud.com/eande

https://www.facebook.com/EPCrampton/