press release: Ceramicist Emily Coyne will be hosting a pottery exhibition/sale entitled"Selfhood" for 3 mornings at the end of April. Stop by the cafe for your morning beverage (on the dates listed below) to meet the artist and see the work for yourself!

April 24-26, 8am-1pm.

With a family that had always been involved in the arts, Emily Coyne grew up in Middleton, Wisconsin. Her grandmother, Bacia Edelman, was a world renowned potter and was the one who initially got Coyne interested in working with clay. Aside from occasional experimentation, her formal ceramic experience didn’t come until she took a beginners ceramics course at UW Madison as an undergraduate art major.Today, she continues to craft pottery at UW- Madison’s Art Lofts, and is excited to share her second collection.After UW’s art education program and potentially graduate school, Coyne aims to begin working with middle school or high school age kids, teaching the fundamentals of art to our future generations.