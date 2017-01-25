Emma's Revolution

Buy tickets

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Award-winning, internationally touring songwriters in the tradition of Pete Seeger, Phil Ochs and Holly Near.

Feb. 11, 7:30-10:00 PM, James Reeb UU Congregation, 2146 E. Johnnson St. 

Tickets $22 at door, $20 on line at http://www.emmasrevolution.com/live/ to be picked up day of show at the door.

Smart, funny and informative--like Rachel Maddow and Jon Stewart with guitars. Emma's Revolution is the duo of award-winning activist musicians, Pat Humphries & Sandy O. Called “inspiring, gutsy and rockin’”, Emma's Revolution's songs have been sung for the Dalai Lama, praised by Pete Seeger and covered by Holly Near.

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-206-0644

