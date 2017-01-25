Emma's Revolution
press release: Award-winning, internationally touring songwriters in the tradition of Pete Seeger, Phil Ochs and Holly Near.
Feb. 11, 7:30-10:00 PM, James Reeb UU Congregation, 2146 E. Johnnson St.
Tickets $22 at door, $20 on line at http://www.emmasrevolution.
Smart, funny and informative--like Rachel Maddow and Jon Stewart with guitars. Emma's Revolution is the duo of award-winning activist musicians, Pat Humphries & Sandy O. Called “inspiring, gutsy and rockin’”, Emma's Revolution's songs have been sung for the Dalai Lama, praised by Pete Seeger and covered by Holly Near.
Info
James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map