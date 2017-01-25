× Expand Emma's Revolution

press release: Award-winning, internationally touring songwriters in the tradition of Pete Seeger, Phil Ochs and Holly Near.

Feb. 11, 7:30-10:00 PM, James Reeb UU Congregation, 2146 E. Johnnson St.

Tickets $22 at door, $20 on line at http://www.emmasrevolution. com/live/ to be picked up day of show at the door.

Smart, funny and informative--like Rachel Maddow and Jon Stewart with guitars. Emma's Revolution is the duo of award-winning activist musicians, Pat Humphries & Sandy O. Called “inspiring, gutsy and rockin’”, Emma's Revolution's songs have been sung for the Dalai Lama, praised by Pete Seeger and covered by Holly Near.