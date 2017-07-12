Empire Records

Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

An independent record store's employees try and stave off a chain's takeover. PG-13, 1995.

Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-255-0901

