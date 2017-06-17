Employment & Training Association Fundraiser

press release: The Employment and Training Association of Dane County, a community based private non-profit organization, is having a fundraising event on Saturday, June 17th at Funk's Pub in Fitchburg Wisconsin to support our mission and our ability to reach out to community residents in need of employment and training services.

Since 1966, the Employment and Training Association has been providing employment and training services in a way that preserves personal dignity, considers individual needs and differences, and support individuals and their families. The Employment and Training Association operates several employment focused programs that serve a wide spectrum of our community including low income adults, dislocated workers, individuals re-entering the community after incarceration, non-custodial parents, homeless veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

The fundraiser will occur at Funk's Pub starting at 7:30 with a local band, Brother Rye performing at 8:00 pm. There will be food, a cash raffle and a silent auction with a variety of tickets to sporting events, coffee, jewelry, art work, house wares, a Packers football and other assorted items. Please visit our website: www.eata.org to learn more about our organization, the services we provide and details on the event. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, June 17, 2017!