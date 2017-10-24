press release: We’re close to making Polio the second human disease in history to be ended. Polio cases have dropped by 99.9 percent since 1988 and the world stands on the threshold of polio eradication. Join fellow community members and Rotarians as we celebrate the great advances made in eradicating polio worldwide, and rally to End Polio Now!

Everyone is welcome to join as we cheer historic progress made toward a polio-free world, while urging community support to end the paralyzing disease. Join us on October 24 from 4-6pm at the Wisconsin State Capitol (State Street Steps)!

About Rotary. Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Visit endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.