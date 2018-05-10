Ending Gun Violence

press release: On display 5/10-13, Cafe Zoma.

Art Show and Conversation: Thursday May 10, 2018, 5:00 - 8:00 pm

Focusing on Gun Violence in art form, the East Side Progressives and art students from East High School and O'Keeffe Middle School join together for a reception showcasing artwork depicting the students' perceptions of gun violence . The students' art display and a reception will be held at Zoma Cafe (on Atwood Ave) May 10th starting at 5:00pm. The program begins at 6:00pm with speakers... a student from both East and O'Keeffe schools and representatives from Moms Demand Action and from East Side Progressives. This event is open to the public.