press release: A Clean Energy Social

The leaves are turning colors, the weather is growing cooler, and the harvest season is upon us. For many, it's a time for enjoying warm apple cider, carving pumpkins, and gathering for spooky tales and morbid movies.

Usually, Halloween hijinks don't last past October. But here's a truly scary story that lingers year round: we have some of the dirtiest electricity in the nation. Because it uses more than 2/3rds coal for power, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE)'s electricity fouls the air we breathe, poisons our rivers, lakes, and groundwater, and is one of the biggest causes of climate change. MGE is tricking anyone who thinks they are a clean energy leader.

Fortunately, the Beyond Coal team is working to write a happy ending to this story. We know that our future is in wind, solar, and people-powered democracy. Join us this October 19 and meet new friends who are working to shape our narrative to one beyond coal and towards 100% renewable energy.

WHAT: Energy Tricks or Renewable Treats: A Clean Energy Social

WHO: Undead Beyond Coal activists, clean energy vampires, environmentalist mummies (and their kids), and you!

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 19

WHERE: Argus Bar and Grill 123 E Main St., basement

Appetizers will be available, so please RSVP.

We will be collecting voluntary donations to help community organizations in Hurricane recovery efforts

All ages welcome!

This Halloween, let's ask MGE: more tricks, or will you treat us to a plan that moves us towards 100% renewable energy for all?

PS: Thanks to those of you who recently signed our petition. Don't forget to follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/WIBeyondCoal and on Twitter @WIBeyondCoal.