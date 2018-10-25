Engaging Shaw

10/25-11/18, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green, at 7:30 pm Thursdays (1 pm on 11/15), 8 pm on Fridays (1 pm on 11/9), 1 & 6 pm on Saturdays (no 1 pm on 10/27) and 1 pm Sundays, plus 7:30 pm on 10/30, 11/7 & 14 and 1 pm, 10/31 & 11/6. $86-$51.

press release: Kidding ourselves. As humans, it may be our greatest skill. That goes for academics and artists; rivals and lovers. And, as it turns out, famous philandering writers like this one, who wrote Heartbreak House. But self-deception often comes with a reckoning, and Shaw’s comes in the form of Charlotte Payne-Townsend – a whirlwind of wit, beauty and her own notions about love and marriage, thank you very much. There’s so much to swoon about, watching clever people fall in love, cheered on by their equally clever friends. It’s sparkly fun with a spine of steel and a story immersed in real life. It almost makes us pine for autumn.

Featuring: Tracy Michelle Arnold, Gavin Lawrence, Colleen Madden, James Ridge