When it comes to engineering, kids are naturals!
Drop into DreamBank and cultivate your child’s innate curiosity about the way things work with fun activities provided by Engineering for Kids of Dane County — a creative organization seeking to encourage a new generation of engineers. Bring the whole family to play, learn and get inspired. Who knows, it might be the start of your child’s lifelong passion! Please visit our upcoming events page to reserve your spot
DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
