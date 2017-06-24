Engineering for Kids

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Drop into DreamBank and cultivate your child’s innate curiosity about the way things work with fun activities provided by Engineering for Kids of Dane County — a creative organization seeking to encourage a new generation of engineers. Bring the whole family to play, learn and get inspired. Who knows, it might be the start of your child’s lifelong passion!

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

