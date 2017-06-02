press release:

Friday, June 2 from 7:30 am – 4:15 pm

Location: Madison Concourse Hotel

Address: 1 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53703

Description: The Enterprising Nonprofits conference brings together businesses, nonprofits and volunteers to learn from experts, share best practices and network. Learn how to engage your community, build your board, develop your inner leader and more!

Website: http://www.enterprisingnonprofits.org/enterprising-nonprofits-madison.html

Cost: $35 (Early Bird)