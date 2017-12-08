RSVP for Entrepreneurons

press release:

D2P 2.0

UW-Madison's Entrepreneurship Focus

KEYNOTE & MODERATOR: Andy Richards, D2P and Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research & Graduate Education

PANELISTS:

Carla Pugh, UW School of Medicine and Public Health

Shawn Michels, UW-Madison

Mark Lange, UW-Extension Division for Business and Entrepreneurship

DECEMBER 12, 2017 | 4 P.M.

Followed by an informal reception.

Register by Dec. 8 at warf.org/entrepreneurons for this FREE event

H.F. DeLuca Forum at Discovery Building