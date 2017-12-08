RSVP for Entrepreneurons

Google Calendar - RSVP for Entrepreneurons - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Entrepreneurons - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Entrepreneurons - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Entrepreneurons - 2017-12-08 00:00:00

RSVP

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: 

D2P 2.0   

UW-Madison's Entrepreneurship Focus

KEYNOTE & MODERATOR: Andy Richards, D2P and Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research & Graduate Education  

PANELISTS:

Carla Pugh, UW School of Medicine and Public Health

Shawn Michels, UW-Madison 

Mark Lange, UW-Extension Division for Business and Entrepreneurship

DECEMBER 12, 2017  |  4 P.M.

Followed by an informal reception.

Register by Dec. 8 at warf.org/entrepreneurons for this FREE event

H.F. DeLuca Forum at Discovery Building

Info
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Careers & Business
608-263-2500
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Entrepreneurons - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Entrepreneurons - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Entrepreneurons - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Entrepreneurons - 2017-12-08 00:00:00