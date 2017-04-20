RSVP for Entrepreneurons

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: TALKING TECH: How to use communications to make and break an idea

Keynote: Frank Gruber, co-founder, CEO and executive editor, Tech.Co

Panelists: Tara Golshan, journalist, Vox; Kathleen Gallagher, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist & author  

APRIL 24, 2017  |  4 - 5:30 P.M., Followed by an informal reception.

Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons for this FREE event.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

608-263-2500

