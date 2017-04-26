press release: Entrepreneurs juggle many demands in running a business, but some overlook the financial aspects necessary to be successful. This is especially true for people who have had difficulty managing their personal finances.Many don't know who to talk to or where to go for the financial information they need.

Entrepreneurs & Money: Let's Talk will be an opportunity to have conversations with other entrepreneurs about the financial challenges of owning a business.

We will share information about available financial resources along with money tips and strategies to help you become #MoneySmart!

Join us at Matrix CoWorking on April 26 @ 4pm-6pm for Entrepreneurs & Money: Let's Talk!

