Eric Greene, Devin Drobka & John Christensen

× Expand Will Greene

press release: Guitarist, saxophonist, composer - and recent Brooklyn transplant - Will Greene works in a variety of musical worlds and projects, all circling the notion of experimental and improvised music. From close work with composer John Zorn in the thrash-noise outfit Trigger, to holding the saxophone chair in the italo-cinema-pop orchestra Tredici Bacci, he finds a playful space between raw energy and melodic sensitivity. He has been fortunate to work with artists such as Marc Ribot, Joe Morris, and JG Thirwell amongst many others, and to perform at venues including Hamburg’s Elbphilarmonie, the Paris Philharmonie, Sarajevo Jazz Festival, and The Stone.