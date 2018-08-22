Eric Jacobson Quartet, Betsy Ezell Quartet

to Google Calendar - Eric Jacobson Quartet, Betsy Ezell Quartet - 2018-08-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eric Jacobson Quartet, Betsy Ezell Quartet - 2018-08-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eric Jacobson Quartet, Betsy Ezell Quartet - 2018-08-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - Eric Jacobson Quartet, Betsy Ezell Quartet - 2018-08-22 16:00:00

30 on the Square 100 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Jazz at Five performance schedule is up!  Check out our exciting 25th Anniversary 2018 performance schedule at www.jazzatfive.org. This season features two national performers - Lao Tizer and Geoffrey Keezer – and eight local/regional performing groups. 

Performance dates are Wednesday nights - August 8, 15, 22, and September 5.  Each evening will kick-off at 4 pm with a performance from a local youth group and followed by featured performers at 5 and 6:45.

Info
30 on the Square 100 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
to Google Calendar - Eric Jacobson Quartet, Betsy Ezell Quartet - 2018-08-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eric Jacobson Quartet, Betsy Ezell Quartet - 2018-08-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eric Jacobson Quartet, Betsy Ezell Quartet - 2018-08-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - Eric Jacobson Quartet, Betsy Ezell Quartet - 2018-08-22 16:00:00