Eric Jacobson Quartet

press release: Milwaukee’s Eric Jacobson brings his quartet to town to perform an evening of compositions by the late great trumpeter Woody Shaw. Jacobson is a fixture on Milwaukee’s jazz scene, where he serves on the faculty of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. Over the years, Jacobson has performed with jazz luminaries such as Phil Woods, Benny Golson, and Brian Lynch, and has been a member of the Chicago Yestet and the Latin Jazz band De La Buena. Free.