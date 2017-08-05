Café’ CODA welcomes the Eric Jacobson Trio from Milwaukee. As a performer, teacher and clinician Eric Jacobson is in high demand. Eric has performed with Grammy© Award Winners Phil Woods, Benny Golson, Brian Lynch, Tito Puente Jr. and Eric Benet. Eric has had the privilege to perform and study with well known jazz artists such as: David Hazeltine, Joe Farnsworth, Jim Rotondi, Tim Hagans, Willie Thomas, Slide Hampton, Maynard Ferguson, and Doc Severinsen. Cover $15