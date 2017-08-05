Eric Jacobson Trio

Google Calendar - Eric Jacobson Trio - 2017-08-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eric Jacobson Trio - 2017-08-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eric Jacobson Trio - 2017-08-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Eric Jacobson Trio - 2017-08-05 20:00:00

Cafe Coda 113 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Café’ CODA welcomes the Eric Jacobson Trio from Milwaukee. As a performer, teacher and clinician Eric Jacobson is in high demand. Eric has performed with Grammy© Award Winners Phil Woods, Benny Golson, Brian Lynch, Tito Puente Jr. and Eric Benet. Eric has had the privilege to perform and study with well known jazz artists such as: David Hazeltine, Joe Farnsworth, Jim Rotondi, Tim Hagans, Willie Thomas, Slide Hampton, Maynard Ferguson, and Doc Severinsen.  Cover $15

Info
Cafe Coda 113 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-251-8565
Google Calendar - Eric Jacobson Trio - 2017-08-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eric Jacobson Trio - 2017-08-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eric Jacobson Trio - 2017-08-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Eric Jacobson Trio - 2017-08-05 20:00:00