UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: Pianist-composer Eric Tran, originally from Piedmont, California, is in his first year of pursuing a doctorate of music arts in piano at UW-Madison with Christopher Taylor. Eric has appeared in music festivals such as PianoTexas, Aspen, Art of the Piano, as well as festivals in Europe. He was a winner of the 2017 Mead Witter School of Music concerto cmpetition, performing Bach's Concerto #4 in A Major, BWV 1055 with the UW-Madison Symphony Orchestra on March 18th, 2018.